Back to making Trinidad and Tobago better place

President Christine Kangaloo inspects the Independence Day Parade at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on Thursday morning. - Ayanna Kinsale

THE EDITOR: What a grand celebration for independence in Port of Spain, well attended and enjoyed by all. The military was out in full force, much to the delight of the crowd. Speeches of hope and positive words were echoed on various platforms, fitting for the occasion, as expected.

Now that the celebrations are over we need to put before us the things that need our urgent attention. What takes place in TT is everyone’s concern. We are in this together, hence my plea to unite and work together is always foremost in my heart.

The livelihoods of many citizens are under threat because of the crime situation. The cost of living is also increasing, as is unemployment.

While there is much to be grateful for, there are those who are being left behind. Many are falling through the cracks right before our eyes. How can I close my eyes to the suffering of others around me?

I look forward to a better TT where these words "Every creed and race finds an equal place" will become evident all over our nation. Where care, compassion, love and forgiveness will be demonstrated – because we understand we are in this together to make TT a better place for all.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

via e-mail