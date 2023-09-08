AG: Trinidad and Tobago committed to peace, security in Haiti

AG Reginald Armour -

ATTORNEY General Reginald Armour, SC, has said Trinidad and Tobago is committed to the full restoration of peace and security in Haiti.

He made this statement when he opened debate on a motion to extend the Economic Sanctions (Implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2653 (2022) on the Republic of Haiti) Order, 2023.

The Security Council passed this resolution on October 21, 2022. It reaffirms the Security Council's strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity.

Through it, the Security Council demanded an immediate end to gang violence and criminal activity and expressed its readiness "to take appropriate measures, as necessary, against those engaged in or supporting gang violence, criminal activities or human rights abuses, or who otherwise take action that undermines the peace, stability, and security of Haiti and the region."

Armour said the Economic Sanctions Act allows Government to meet its obligations to international organisations of which it is a member and pass laws to implement measures such as resolution 2653.

After saying that all MPs were aware of the state of play in Haiti, Armour said the resolution has already had the effect of stopping the actions of one Haitian national who has been trying to destabilise the country.

He added that the act allows Parliament to pass laws to extend TT's ability to honour the objectives of Resolution 2653 either indefinitely or for a fixed period of time, in accordance with the wishes of the UN Security Council.