20 held in 48 hours in Southern Division

Some of the marijuana seized in the Southern Division. -

Southern Division police arrested 20 people within 48 hours and seized many illegal drugs in an intelligence-led anti-crime exercise.

A police statement on Friday said the exercise took place between midnight and 5 am on Thursday, focusing on known drug blocks in the Mon Repos area.

There the police arrested 11 suspects for varying drug offences, and seized 40 grammes of cocaine.

In another exercise on Thursday, officers held three suspects for having 2.4 kilogrammes of marijuana and a quantity of cocaine.

The police also arrested six people during a warrant exercise in the division.

Snr Supt Richard Smith, Supt Rampath, ASP Kaikaran, Insps Ramsaran and Ramlogan and Sgts Joseph, Mason, and Gangoo co-ordinated the exercises, which Cpls Mahase and Legendre supervised. The exercise included warrant officers and members of the SD Task Force (Area East) and K9 Unit.

Investigations are ongoing.