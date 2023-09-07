What? Only UNC supporters get thirsty?

Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales -

THE EDITOR: It is so sad, nay pathetic, when the opposition UNC seeks to blame the PNM for the debilitating side effects when Desalcott cannot deliver what it has been paid billions to give this country.

The unspoken inference is that only UNC supporters get thirsty? All the people of TT need water. Just like having to die, all of us want efficiency in getting water. How come Desalcott, with its billions of dollars, cannot ensure its electricity is up to par? What is really wrong with Desalcott?

Is unnecessarily politicising water not just another political own goal? Another political coffin nail when the image of caring for all TT citizens must be of the utmost importance?

Ask yourself this: How did we get here with this water albatross? Who sold TT the idea and in what year can we be free of this albatross?

How painful is it to have to admit that Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales is making reasonable leeway in doing his best to alleviate the hardship being endured by citizens of all political parties, big and small?

Climate change is the next elephant in the political room. Will the UNC be able to prevent salt water entering the farms of their supporters only? What about all citizens needing clean water? Can the UNC prevent landslides occurring and river banks getting worse year after year, after year?

The general election of 2025 will be all about which aspirants for the 41 seats up for grabs can be proven to be indelibly politically beautiful to the electorate.

After that you can sit and count who got the most seats, PNM or UNC.

Meanwhile, all the people want water and political image is everything.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin