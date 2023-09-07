Trinbago Knight Riders player profile: Mighty Marty in search of CPL glory

Trinbago Knight Riders’ Martin Guptill looks on after playing a shot against Barbados Royals, during the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League T20 match, on August 30, at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. - Trinbago Knight Riders

New Zealand opening batsman Martin Guptill, 36, is world-renowned for his aggressive batting style in One-Day Internationals and T20s.

The left-hander was drafted to Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) for the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League T20 season, having played for Guyana Amazon Warriors and Barbados Royals (formerly Barbados Tridents) in previous editions.

He’s never lifted the coveted CPLT20 crown with either prior franchise and may have the best chance of his career to do so playing alongside the four-time winner TKR.

But Guptill’s been having a fluctuating season so far with the bat for TKR. Of the six matches played, he scored 11, seven, seven, 100 not out, 15 and 15. No real consistency.

His unbeaten century, however, was crucial for TKR’s emphatic 133-run victory over Barbados Royals in the fourth match, last Wednesday.

He’s opened for TKR throughout, and his teammates continue to show optimism in him as the tournament progresses. TKR’s current record this year is three wins, two losses and one no result, and they sit in third on the table.

Guptill’s experience is needed for the TT franchise to possibly go on to lift a historic fifth CPLT20 title.

Looking back on his decorated career, Guptill’s breakthrough moment came in the 2011 Cricket World Cup when he etched his name into the record books by scoring an astonishing 237 not out, becoming the first New Zealand player to score a double century in an ODI match.

According to TKR’s player profile on the Kiwi batsman, “One of Guptill’s defining qualities is his ability to thrive under pressure. He has developed a reputation for delivering in crucial moments, making him a vital asset for the New Zealand team.

“His blistering innings have propelled the Black Caps to victory on numerous occasions, leaving spectators in awe of his exceptional talent.”

Guptill’s proficiency in limited-overs cricket is evident in his record-breaking achievements. He holds the record for the highest individual score in a Cricket World Cup, and his tally of centuries in ODIs places him among the elite. His ability to adapt his game to different conditions and formats has made him a consistent match-winner for his team.

In 2018, he became New Zealand’s fourth player to reach 6000 ODI runs and entered the 2019 World Cup in good form but failed to have the impact he did in 2015. New Zealand entrusted him with batting in the Super Over in the final against England.

The only ball he faced was the last, with two runs to win, he was run out agonisingly short of the winning second run that would have handed New Zealand the World Cup.

He’s also played English county cricket with Derbyshire and Lancashire and had several T20 spells with Sydney Thunder in the Australian Big Bash League, Mumbai Indians, Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors, who made him captain for the 2016 edition of the CPLT20.