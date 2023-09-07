Port Authority: Vessel to replace Cabo Star to arrive by Saturday

The MV Cabo Star. -

A cargo vessel has been sourced to service the local sea bridge until repairs to the Cabo Star are complete.

This was confirmed by Port Authority chairman Lyle Alexander.

Alexander said the vessel should arrive by Saturday, and he hopes to have it in service sometime next week.

He said in the meantime, trucks transporting cargo to Tobago will be accommodated on the passenger ferries.

Alexander asked truckers to be mindful of the seven thousand kilograms weight restriction for vehicles on the ferries.