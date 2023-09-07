Pooran power leads TKR to 42-run win over Royals

Trinbago Knight Riders' Nicholas Pooran plays a shot during his unbeaten knock of 102 runs against the Barbados Royals, in the Caribbean Premier League T20 match, on Wednesday, at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair. - via Trinbago Knight Riders

CRICKET often can be a game of inches and Wednesday night's match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Royals proved that, which was crucial in helping the former emerge with a 42-run win in the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair.

Nicholas Pooran's brutal 102 not out off 53 balls almost never happened. In the tenth over with Pooran on 27 and TKR 70-odd batting first, a mix-up between the left-hander and TKR captain Kieron Pollard meant both batsmen ended up on the same end of the wicket going for a single. Pooran was initially given out, but replays showed that he got to the crease first. Pooran looked the part for his 27 and the crowd greeted him back onto the field with a rapturous applause.

Pooran quickly settled down again hitting two sixes, the second off Rahkeem Cornwall over long off which got TKR past 100 in the 12th over.

Andre Russell, who has spent limited time at the crease in this tournament, struck a four down to backward point off fast bowler Nyeem Young.

Despite hitting a four to point off Obed McCoy, Russell could only score six runs off the 15th over as TKR got to 119/4 after 15 overs.

It was carnage in the last five overs, Pooran getting his 50 with a four down to backward point off Nyeem Young and in the same over, a six got the crowd back on their feet.

Pooran hit two sixes over long on which meant Young conceded 26 runs in the 16th over. Pooran was now eyeing his century as he raced to 70 off 40 balls.

Russell struck two sixes down the ground off Jason Holder making amends for a slow start as the runs continued to flow.

At times fortuitously, as Russell top-edged a ball for six off McCoy over the third man fence.

Royals got a moment to celebrate as Russell was caught by wicket-keeper Rivaldo Clarke for 39 off 22 balls (two fours, four sixes). It was initially given not out, but after the Decision Review System was used Russell did get an edge.

Pooran, 86 going into the last over, struck two sixes off medium-pacer Kyle Mayers and a four down to fine leg to complete his century. He threw his bat on the ground and celebrated by screaming at the top of his lungs as he steered TKR to a mammoth 208/6 in 20 overs. Holder was the most successful bowler grabbing 2/39 in four overs.

In response, Cornwall did not deliver on this occasion falling for four as Royals were reduced to 13/1 in the second over.

Despite Mayers and Laurie Evans lashing a few boundaries, Royals were behind the run rate on 53/1 in eight overs after off-spinner Sunil Narine bowled a maiden.

Trying to increase the scoring rate, Evans was dismissed for 20 off 23 balls as he skied a delivery from left-arm spinner Waqar Salamkheil and wicket-keeper Lorcan Tucker took the catch.

The DJ must be applauded, playing Denyse Plummer's song Nah Leaving in the innings break, paying tribute to the late calypsonian. Plummer's funeral was held on Wednesday morning.

Mayers gave Royals some hope getting to his 50 in less than 40 balls, but immediately after he lost his skipper Rovman Powell for nine. He tried to hit a slog sweep, but could only find Pooran at cover.

Mayers went into gear two after passing his 50 hitting Narine for two boundaries, the first went for four as Jayden Seales misfielded on the boundary.

Fast bowler Ali Khan dashed all hopes of a Royals comeback when Mayers, attempting one shot too many, was caught by Guptill running in from long on. He made 70 off 45 balls, striking seven fours and four sixes.

Holder scored 12 before Narine bowled him, but TKR's celebrations were short-lived as the big screen showed that Narine bowled a no ball and Holder returned to the crease. In the same over, Alick Athanaze was caught for seven at backward square leg by Deyal as Narine redeemed himself.

Wickets continued to fall and balls continued to run out as the Royals closed on 166/7 in 20 overs.

Summarised Scores:

TKR 208/6 (20 overs) (Nicholas Pooran 102 not out, Andre Russell 39, Martin Guptill 38; Jason Holder 2/39) vs BARBADOS ROYALS 166/7 (20 overs) (Kyle Mayers 70, Laurie Evans 20; Waqar Salamkheil 2/18, Akeal Hosein 2/21) TKR won by 42 runs.