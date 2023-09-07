Pooran glad mom witnessed century at Queen's Park Oval

Trinbago Knight Riders' Nicholas Pooran reacts after scoring a century against the Barbados Royals during the Caribbean Premier League T20 match, on Wednesday, at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair - (Trinbago Knight Riders)

THE thousands who watched the destructive century by Trinbago Knight Riders batsman Nicholas Pooran on Wednesday, included two special guests as his parents were at the Queen's Park Oval in St Clair. It was the first time his mother got the opportunity to see Pooran score a century live.

Pooran blazed 102 not out off 53 deliveries to guide TKR to a massive 208/6 in 20 overs against Barbados Royals in the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League.

Royals were restricted to 166/7 in their 20 overs in response as TKR completed a 42-run win.

Pooran, speaking to TKR media, said his mother's appearance at the ground was worth it. "She just told me she never saw me score a century live, so I was just happy I could put a smile on both parents' faces and there are thousands of fans that came out for us today."

Left-handed Pooran was on 27 not out when a mix-up between TKR captain Kieron Pollard and Pooran meant both batsmen were on the same end. Pooran was initially given out run out, but replays showed that the left-hander made it to the crease first and Pollard had to leave the field. It worked out perfectly for TKR, as Pooran destroyed the Royals bowlers ending his innings with five fours and ten sixes.

He was grateful for the second chance and said he was batting for Pollard also. "We have a really good relationship first of all and I knew I had to score runs for him as well. If I didn't then that will be a different story, but I am just happy I took the responsibility tonight and did something special. At the end of the day, it is a total effort, today was my day. I had to put my hand up, Pollard has been tremendous throughout the tournament so far."

Talking to the media after the game, TKR fast bowler Ali Khan spoke about Pooran's innings. "With the innings he played that shows what a true champion he is and he lifted the whole morale of the team and the momentum came on our side."

Ali jokingly said he was glad Pollard got run out instead of Pooran.

"Now you can say yeah (we are glad Pollard was run out), but it is just part of the game you just have to follow the rules. I wish nobody was run out, but that is how the game goes."