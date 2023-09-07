New wheels with NLCB's Win for Life

A NLCB Lotto booth - ROGER JACOB

The National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) announced its very first-winner in the Win for Life, Win and Drive draw on August 8.

“With the same ticket you could win a car, well, is now I playing!”

This was the response by the first-time winner of a brand-new Suzuki Vitara when he spoke with the NLCB recently.

This lucky winner plays his own numbers but changes them every couple of months and started playing the winning six numbers – 6, 7, 9,10, 15 and 25 – in July.

He hedges his bets by playing at various locations throughout the country, but it was at 33 NMR Ltd in Cocoyea on August 8 that he placed the winning bet.

“When I checked the Win and Drive results online on the Tuesday night, I was doubtful they were correct. I checked them over and over again and then decided I would check the ticket at a lottery centre on my way to work the next morning,” he said.

Not wanting to tell his wife of his suspected win until he was certain, the winner said, “That night I couldn’t sleep, but it was worth it the next morning when I heard the fanfare from the machine at the lottery centre that indicated I had the winning ticket. I was amazed, joyful and grateful.”

The generous winner has given his new Vitara to his wife, as he had offered to help upgrade her vehicle.

He had this advice for other players: "Keep playing, don’t ever lose hope."

Win for Life is the newest jackpot game launched by the NLCB on March 14, 2022.

The game – with a wager cost of $10 – has an annuity-based prize payout with top prize winners receiving their payments in monthly instalments.