New Shell VP meets with Young

Energy Minister Stuart Young and senior vice president and country chair, Shell TT, Adam Lowmass during a courtesy call at Young's office on Thursday. - Photo courtesy Energy Ministry

Shell TT’s newly appointed senior vice president and country chair, Adam Lowmass paid a courtesy call on Energy Minister Stuart Young on Thursday.

Eugene Okpere, the former senior VP and country chair, introduced Lowmass to Young at the ministry’s head office at the International Waterfront Complex, PoS.

According to a media release from the ministry, Lowmass has expertise in the areas of mergers, acquisitions, divestment, strategy development, business transformation and capital projects.

Young thanked Okpere for the “excellent relationship” forged between Shell and the government thus far and said he looks forward to continuously working with Shell as a major stakeholder within TT’s energy sector.

He reminded the company that Trinidad and Tobago remains an attractive location for investment and trade.