Kamla still relevant, Walker

UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Lincoln Holder

THE EDITOR: I reference a report in the media about a female citizen who was beaten and sexually assaulted by a man she was chatting with online to buy school books and stationery for her children. It is a crime that should not be happening in the first place.

If we followed the leadership of Dr Rowley we would be telling the victim that she should have chosen wisely.

If we followed the leadership of Kamla Persad-Bissessar, this wouldn’t have been an issue. The victim would have had access to various grants as a single mother, schools would have been fully equipped, including with computers. There would be transportation by satisfied school bus drivers and well-paid teachers.

Due to another home invasion in south, the victim’s daughter may have to take a sabbatical from university. In addition to extra investment in security measures for home, her father would have to set aside some for property tax, gas, shocks, sandbags and tertiary fees.

So, Marsha Walker, Persad-Bissessar is still relevant, the country could do with her as PM.

Congratulations to Doodnath Mayhroo and Victor Roberts on their appointments as mayor and alderman, respectively. Well deserved. They are examples of real political discipline.

The Sangre Grande seat is a winning seat, perhaps the PNM is looking to propel Joseph Toney as candidate for MP by impressing the electorate with a clean slate in the Sangre Grande corporation.

Just because someone isn’t selected for a particular position doesn’t mean it’s all over. If their party gets into office, they can be lined up for a position on a state board, or a temporary senator, or any other position that becomes available.

It’s a team effort, which is why the PNM does so well, I hate to say it. When its members are rejected, they may lose the match, but they ensure the party wins the series, and by extension the country, Walker.

For example, Ravi Ratiram is heckled a lot for his personality, but he epitomises UNC and works his socks off. Persad-Bissessar needs people like that who would lay down their lives for her and the party across the multiverse.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas