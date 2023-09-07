How e-commerce has changed business

E-commerce has reshaped the way companies conduct business and interact with customers. Photo courtesy Keron Rose -

In the rapidly evolving landscape of contemporary business, e-commerce stands out as a formidable force of change and innovation.

With the advent of digital technology, the concept of e-commerce has reshaped the way companies do business and interact with customers. No longer confined by geographical boundaries, businesses have the opportunity to transcend limitations and tap into a global market at their fingertips.

E-commerce has transformed the world. But in regions like TT, where traditional business practices have prevailed, understanding the significance of e-commerce is crucial for survival and prosperity in the year 2024 and beyond.

In recent years, TT, like many countries globally, has witnessed a growing interest in e-commerce. However, its adoption is still in the early stages compared to other, more digitally mature economies. While this country boasts a high internet-penetration rate and a tech-savvy younger generation, local businesses have been relatively slow in fully embracing the e-commerce model.

This hesitancy can be attributed to several factors: concerns over cybersecurity, lack of knowledge of e-commerce set-up, and a lack of trust in buying from local businesses online.

However, with global trends leaning heavily towards digital commerce and the ongoing push from the covid19 pandemic accelerating digital transformation worldwide, there's an increasing recognition among TT's business community of the need to pivot towards online platforms and the vast opportunities they present.

The advent of e-commerce has significantly altered the landscape for traditional brick-and-mortar businesses. Gone are the days when customer reach was limited to a business's geographical location. Today, thanks to e-commerce, businesses can tap into markets across the world, ensuring they have a global presence and a reach that was previously unimaginable. Moreover, the constraints of traditional working hours have been shattered.

E-commerce platforms offer customers the convenience of shopping around the clock, allowing them to make purchases whenever they please, regardless of standard business hours.

The digital shift hasn't just expanded the horizons in terms of reach and availability; it's revolutionised operations and customer interactions.

By moving their operations online, businesses have seen a notable reduction in overhead costs, making processes more efficient.

But perhaps one of the most groundbreaking advantages of e-commerce is the ability to leverage vast amounts of data. This data-driven approach empowers businesses to make informed decisions, tailor their marketing strategies, and offer personalised experiences to their customers. In a world where personalisation is key to customer retention, the insights gathered through e-commerce platforms have become invaluable assets to businesses worldwide.

In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, businesses that embrace e-commerce undoubtedly gain a significant competitive edge. Not only does this online model allow them to tap into a broader, global market, but it also paves the way for a potential surge in market share and revenue.

As consumers increasingly prioritise convenience, variety, and personalised shopping experiences, companies that offer seamless online transactions are better positioned to meet these demands and capture a larger portion of the market. In essence, integrating e-commerce is not merely an option but a strategic move that can drive profitability and ensure long-term relevance in an ever-shifting market.

This is also a great way to make your business more resilient. By diversifying their revenue streams through online sales, companies can insulate themselves from localised economic downturns and physical limitations. Moreover, e-commerce provides the agility required to swiftly adapt to changing market conditions, ensuring that businesses can pivot their strategies based on real-time consumer behaviour and emerging trends. In essence, e-commerce doesn't just offer an additional sales channel, but acts as a safeguard against market uncertainties, fortifying a business's long-term sustainability.

If your business is looking to add e-commerce into the fold, here are some of the new jobs/skillsets that you should be looking to hire for:

– E-commerce manager

– Digital marketer

– SEO specialist

– Social media manager

– Content creator/copywriter

– Web developer

– Online customer service reps

– Data analyst

– Product photographer

– Affiliate/partnership/brand ambassador manager

– Inventory/supply chain manager

As your business scales, you might also consider roles like a dedicated e-mail marketing specialist, a conversion rate optimiser, or even a chatbot specialist.

However, when starting, you may not need to hire all these staff immediately. Some team members can wear multiple hats, or you can consider outsourcing specific functions.

The digital tide of e-commerce has not only redefined the contours of global business but also beckoned a new era of innovation, accessibility, and growth.

As we stand at the threshold of 2024, TT, with its rich entrepreneurial spirit, finds itself at a pivotal juncture.

Either adapt to the transformative wave of online commerce or risk being eclipsed in an increasingly competitive, globalised marketplace.

Keron Rose is a digital strategist who works with Caribbean entrepreneurs to build their digital presence and monetise their platforms.

Learn more at KeronRose.com or listen to the Digipreneur FM podcast on Apple Podcast, Spotify or Google Podcast.