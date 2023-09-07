Gunmen strike at midday in Laventille, one man killed

File photo -

A man was shot dead in broad daylight on the Eastern Main Road, Laventille on Thursday.

The murder occurred at around noon close to the East Port of Spain Development Company and Simpsons Memorial Funeral Home.

People in the area reported hearing a barrage of gunshots.

The victim’s body was then spotted lying in the road clad in three-quarter jeans and a blue t-shirt.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Newsday called the Besson Street police station and was told police had no further information to share at this time.

Employees of the nearby East Port of Spain Development Company were reportedly sent home early following the shooting.