Double homicide in Chaguanas

Two men were shot dead on Wednesday night in Chaguanas.

Reports indicate that the victims are Barry Boyce and the other identified only as “Jonesy.”

Preliminary reports indicate that around 8.45 pm, on Wednesday, the two men were liming at Chrissie Trace, Enterprise when they were approached by a gunman.

The gunman opened fire on the duo and ran off as they collapsed on the roadway.

Residents who heard the gunshots contacted the police. Officers found two men bleeding from wounds to their heads and upper bodies.

Both were declared dead by the DMO.

Videos in circulation showed the two men, one dressed in a white vest and black long pants, lying on his back in a pool of blood.

The other, in a white vest and white three-quarter pants, was face down on the roadway.

Investigations are continuing as to a motive for the killing.