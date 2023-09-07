Digital transformation: what is means for Trinidad and Tobago

Just a click away: Digital transformation a driver for economic advancement. Photo courtesy Freepik -

LEEOOI-ONEIKA HOWARD

Digital Transformation may seem like the new “economic diversification”, a term that has been buzzing among business professionals and government officials.

Rightfully so, given the trajectory and enhanced integration of technology and digital products in the 21st century.

As an economist specialising in International Trade and a user of digital products, I will take you through a series focusing on digital transformation in TT, emphasising business expansion and tools for easier access into international markets.

Several stakeholders are involved in driving the development of “E-TT” through digitisation and digitalisation.

Many inaccurately assume these terms are interchangeable, however, it is imperative to understand their differences, application and impact.

According to Gartner’s IT Glossary, digitalisation is the use of digital technologies to change a business model and provide new revenue and value-producing opportunities whereas digitisation is simply the process of converting analogue information into a digital format.

Digital transformation – the term used most frequently is not just one-off but an overhaul and change to the entire operational strategy of a business or government service – done by integrating digital technologies across all aspects, thereby changing how organisations operate and deliver value to customers and/or the population. It is not only procedural but requires a culture change.

I interviewed Gregory Smith, head of exploration at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in TT to better understand UNDP’s role and how it contributes to the development of the digital transformation strategy for our nation and here is what he had to say:

Q: What does it mean for TT to become a digitally transformed society?

A: In a digitally transformed society, all members including the most disadvantaged, have safe, convenient, and equitable access to services and resources which increase their well-being and resilience to external shocks. Digital government transformation and the use of digital technologies is a critical enabler of social inclusion since it can improve access to government services and information for members of society who may otherwise be excluded such as the disabled.

Q: Why is this important for economic advancement in the 21st Century?

A: In a digital society, more citizens are equipped to access digital tools which increase their productivity and societal contributions. Digital tools provide equitable access to global knowledge, skills, and marketplaces, provide innovative options for instantaneous business transactions, allow for creative expression and global scale exposure. Via the internet and other telecommunications platforms, people are able to build sustainable businesses, develop and advertise globally marketable skillsets, generate employment, and invest in the local economy. As examples, entrepreneurs such as local artists and artisans have used social media to advertise their products and services (music, art, clothing, cultural creations) and conduct transactions, while the internet has improved access to financial services for people in rural communities. Students with disabilities have leveraged the internet to develop skillsets and work from home in the global digital skills market.

Q: What are the challenges for digital transformation in TT?

A: There is a need to ensure productive, safe and equitable digital access, transitioning our society from a download culture to an upload culture. Despite high internet penetration and literacy rates, untapped potential exists for utilising digital tools to enhance the productivity of both government and business services, while addressing cybersecurity threats. While infrastructure and legislation are strong, investing in last-mile connectivity and inclusive initiatives is vital, alongside updating regulations to accommodate emerging technologies.

Q: What can be done to improve the digital eco-system in general?

A: Although general internet access and basic internet literacy are high (according to the Digital 2023 report, internet penetration is 70 per cent, and mobile phone penetration is 125 per cent), there are opportunities to:

- Facilitate public awareness to the productive benefits and risks of digital tools and basic training for internet safety and hygiene,

- Train and leverage highly skilled cyber security experts to shore up the defensive barriers of the public and private sectors to malicious digital threats,

- Invest in “last mile” connectivity and internet literacy initiatives to enable access for rural communities, the elderly, or persons with disabilities,

- Strengthen existing legislation and regulations to enable digital commerce through emerging technologies such as cryptocurrencies, AI, and mobile wallets, while protecting consumers and the economy against potential threats,

- Conduct digital entrepreneurship training and support for microentrepreneurs – not just tech savyy, digital-first businesses – but also targeted support for traditional micro-enterprises which may benefit from digital tools. For example: digital payments for market vendors and doubles vendors, digital marketing for fisherfolk and farmers, access to artificial intelligence and sensors to guide crop production and resilience to natural phenomena/ effects of climate change, etc.

- Attract private sector investment in more digital research and development to utilise emerging technologies to enhance their business operations, improve customer experience and grow new lines of business.

Q: What has the UNDP done in the last three years to support digital transformation locally?

A: In 2022, the UNDP conducted a Digital Readiness Assessment of TT (DRA), on behalf of the Digital Transformation Ministry which presented several recommendations and supported the development of a national digital strategy for the period 2023-2026. This includes the establishment of a national digital identity, national data strategy, cyber-security framework, and a supporting policy and legal environment. Other initiatives include:

- Digitalisation of records and processes at the Social Development and Family Services Ministry

- Supporting the development of a national digital identity and government interoperability framework

- Development of a mobile app to support home gardening for youth and thus enhance food security during the covid19 pandemic

- Digitally facilitated innovation challenges to increase organisational capacity and provide financial support to micro enterprises and NGOs which generate sustainable livelihoods and advance the achievement of the SDGs, especially protecting the environment and building lasting peace within communities.

- Digital mapping of the local innovation ecosystem to coordinate and convene stakeholders and enhance collaboration towards achieving the SDGs in TT.

Part two of the interview will dive into the work of the Inter-American Development Bank, in particular, their work with the Trade and Industry Ministry and the TTBizLink platform.

The TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce thanks Leeooi-Oneika Howard, Trade Specialist, Trade and Business Development Unit, for contributing to this article.