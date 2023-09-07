Chinese Association elects new president

Colin Mitchell -

The Chinese Association of TT has elected a new president.

Businessman Colin Mitchell is now at the helm of the organisation.

In a media release, Mitchell said, “I’m honored to volunteer and serve as president and wish to thank my predecessor Clyde Albert Allum and the management committee for their dedicated service.”

Mitchell, who is also managing director of SIGNWAVE, promised to bring change to the organisation.

“This will be a year of transformation as we work to ensure the association is sustainable and reenergised by bringing in younger members and encouraging families to participate.”

The association’s newly elected management committee comprises Mitchell as president alongside Warren Chin (vice president), Lauralee Kong (honorary secretary), Warren Scott (honorary treasurer), Lawrence Low, Nicky Fung, Daniel Young, Lucy Lee, Chad Achee and Johann Soo Yee.

The Chinese Association aims to uphold and advance the cultural heritage of the Chinese community in TT and provide an environment for members and non-members to connect, engage, and support each other.