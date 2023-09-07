Brent Sam eager to fill boots of ex-Soca Warrior Kenwyne Jones

Defence Force and TT player Brent Sam. -

DEFENCE FORCE striker Brent Sam wants to replicate the goal-scoring heroics of former national number nine Kenwyne Jones.

Sam made these remarks at the senior team's final training session at Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo on Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s opening Concacaf Nations League clash against Curacao, from 6pm.

The 27-year-old was recalled to the national setup when head coach Angus Eve announced his 23-man roster two days ago.

Sam, however, was not part of the provisional squad but makes up 11 local-based players earning a call-up as compared to just six for the past Concacaf Gold Cup.

Sam said he wants to mirror the talents of former striker Jones, who has 23 international goals and played for Stoke City and Sunderland in the English Premier League.

He was pleased to be back among the nation's top flight of players.

When asked what he brings to the senior unit, Sam said, "Goals, you know. They've (TT) always been missing a number nine since Kenwyne Jones left. So I'm ready to fulfill those boots."

"(I have to) work hard, sometimes I copy certain things he (Jones) did before; hold up the ball, his runs, to help the team.

It's good, just that the players have to believe in themselves and go out there and perform well."

TT also play El Salvador on Sunday at the same venue from 10pm.

"It's always a great feeling to represent your country at the highest level," Sam added.

He's inspired to keep working and wants to continue to stake claim in Eve's final squad.

Sam is motivated and has fond memories of scoring for the TTU17s in the nation’s first victory over Costa Rica years ago.

"(I just have to) keep my head up, now is my time. I get my opportunity to show why I should be on the national team."