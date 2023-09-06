Young dedicates Mayaro gas station: 'This one is for you, Frankie'

Energy Minister Stuart Young -

ENERGY Minister Stuart Young dedicated a new National Petroleum Marketing Co Ltd (NP) service station and quik shoppe in Mayaro on TUESDAY to his friend, predecessor and late Cabinet colleague Franklin Khan.

Young was appointed Energy Minister in a Cabinet reshuffle on April 19, 2021, two days after Khan died.

Khan was a former PNM chairman, Ortoire/Mayaro MP from 2002-2007 and Works and Transport Minister from 2002-2005. When the PNM returned to government in September 2015, he was appointed Rural Development and Local Government Minister. A year later, he became Energy Minister.

As he addressed the audience at the station's opening, Young acknowledged the presence of Khan's widow and son, Laura and Keron Khan.

He remembered that Khan's passion to have this station opened matched his passion for the development of his hometown of Mayaro.

"My pores raised as I recalled him advocating to Cabinet and elsewhere that he needed to get this service station built in Mayaro."

Young, the incumbent PNM chairman, said, "I am certain today he is looking down on us with that 'Frankie smile.'"

He opined what Khan might have said had he been there: "Oh God, allyou finally open the station. I don't need to call (NP chairman) Sahid (Hosein) and harass him again."

As the rain showered the station, Young described it as "Frankie blesses us with these little showers of rain."

Looking briefly up at the sky, he said, 'Frankie, this is for you."

Young said he felt a little jealous, as Port of Spain North/St Ann's West MP, to know his constituency did not have an NP service station like this one. But he was very happy for the people of Mayaro.

"Well done, Mayaro."

Young said the station's opening was "an opportune moment to thank the private sector who continue to be willing to invest in these kinds of ventures."

He described the private sector's commitment to partner with Government in initiatives to benefit the public as "heartwarming and patriotic."

NP board member Melanie Trim agreed with Young as she recalled that the sod for the station was turned on November 2019, just before covid19 pandemic.

She thanked Syam Ramnarine, managing director of Bick's Auto Ltd, and his father Bickram for collaborating with NP on this venture.

"We welcome you and your team to the NP brand and family."

Trim was confident the Bickrams would "uphold the standard of quality and service with which the company is synonymous."

The station has a large storage capacity for all liquid fuels and guarantees a continuous supply of petroleum products to the people of Mayaro.

Trim said the station "will act as the main refuelling hub for businesses and workers in the nearby energy estate at Point Galeota."

With respect to Mayaro, she said the station "is a welcome addition to the overall developmental plan for the area, which includes commercial and recreational services as well as residential units."

Ramnarine, in a brief, impromptu address, identified tourism, housing and beach sports as some of the things which could be used to bring economic benefits to Mayaro and TT as a whole.