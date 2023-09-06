When to call a timeout

Kanisa George -

KANISA GEORGE

When children misbehave, most parenting guidelines recommend a timeout session. These sessions are helpful teaching tools that reinforce obedience and respect, but what they also do is double as a fantastic coping mechanism.

A timeout is an interruption in an interaction that is threatening to disintegrate into a destructive or explosive outcome.

Timeouts feel like a form of punishment and something to be avoided at all costs, but behaviour specialists explain that although the goal of a timeout is to give a child time to calm down and reflect on behaviour that needs to be addressed, it is also an effective way to help kids take a break from situations that may be highly emotional and stressful.

Because of the inherent benefits of a time-out, they aren’t just useful for toddlers, but adults can derive significant benefits from using “timeouts.”

Of course, punishment is not the intended use of timeouts, for it's a mechanism that allows a moment to sit still and grants you the privilege of a “minute” to decompress.

Removing yourself from a challenging or emotionally charged situation by taking a time-out can bring much-needed cathartic relief and put things into perspective, particularly when feeling stuck.

A few moments to breathe or meditate or even a week away from a stressful situation adds balance and realignment to your life and can set your internal compass back on track.

“Giving yourself an adult timeout has many benefits and can positively impact your ability to cope and function effectively.”

Still, most adults are unaware of the benefits of timeouts, and for those that are, few take the opportunity to decompress.

It’s not always easy to pinpoint what might be triggering you or where our emotions stem, but we are almost always certain when we’re experiencing negative or complex emotions.

Studies suggest giving yourself a timeout when you notice your body reacting to a stressor or highly emotive situation.

You might be experiencing a tricky moment at work or an intense conversation with a loved one. Heck, you might be struggling with the unpredictability of your menstrual cycle; whatever your ailment, stepping away for a moment can bring realignment.

A timeout gives you the time you need to calm your body and brain, which can make a massive difference in the outcome of a difficult situation.

Timeouts also improve mental fortitude, by helping us become laser focused on the important things.

Our ability to think of a million things can hurt our concentration. Add difficult or frustrating moments to the mix, and your mind can quickly become a minefield. While the mind’s job is to think and observe constantly, psychotherapist Anastasia Pollock remarked that this process can sometimes get messy, mainly if worry and stress are part of the thought process.

Timeouts are an easy, useful tool to combat this plight. During a time-out, you give your brain a chance to focus on one thing that is important to you. Whether you choose breathing exercises or sitting with your feelings, this time facilitates relaxation and reduces the noise in your mind.

When utilised effectively, research shows that this type of timeout can help you put things into perspective, deciding what stressors and issues in your life deserve your energy at that very moment and which don’t. Even if nothing particularly stressful is affecting you, the fast-paced, invasive nature of life requires us to break from time to time.

One writer found that the common belief tends to be that we don’t have time for breaks because we have so much to get done.

This view, however, is more injurious than we believe, for if there is anything to take away from this piece, it is that the more productive breaks we take, the more efficient we become at prioritising our lives and meeting our goals and responsibilities.

When you give the body and brain a chance to take a break, you are helping to lower stress, which can significantly impact how much you can do and how well you can do it. You are also preventing the likelihood of developing an stress-induced illness.

A seminal study in adults conducted by Brad J Bushman of Iowa State University found that sitting quietly reduces anger to a greater extent than expressing it. This is similar to findings in adult relationships and marriage research that shows that when conflict reaches a certain level, more processing or engaging can be counterproductive. Essentially, engaging in practical and properly managed time outs in relationships can be useful.

Ultimately, when timeouts are effectively utilised, whether in the micro (personal relationships) or in the macro (reactions to big issues of the day) — they can challenge cognitive dissonance, help manage emotions and set you on a path towards mindfulness and clarity. Use it as a time to disconnect and rejuvenate from a world that turns faster that any of us could keep up with.