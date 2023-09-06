Trinbago Knight Riders player profile: DJ Bravo – The Champion returns

TKR's Dwayne Bravo celebrates a wicket against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Warner Park, St Kitts on Sunday. PHOTO COURTESY TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS

THERE is arguably no T20 cricketer more popular than DJ Bravo – the champion. From his dancing on the field after grabbing a wicket to his athleticism in the field or his skills with the bat, Bravo is certainly an entertainer both on and off the field.

After spending two years with the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Bravo has returned home to the team he won four titles with between 2013 and 2020.

Bravo, 39, is the leading wicket-taker in the history of T20 cricket, grabbing 619 wickets with his ability to bowl slower balls which often have batsmen clueless.

Not scared to bowl in the death, Bravo's economy rate is over eight runs an over during his career, but his knack for taking wickets has made him a match-winner for any franchise he has represented. He has played for quite a few, suiting up in the Indian Premier League for Chennai Super Kings. Chennai has been a second home for the Santa Cruz native, as he has lined up for the Super Kings for more than a decade. Long-time Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni trusts Bravo, often giving him the ball to bowl the last over of an innings. He often delivers.

Bravo has also made his name in the Big Bash League in Australia, among many other franchises around the world. Bravo, who has recorded multiple songs over the years including his popular song Champion, had an international career that should not be overlooked.

In 40 Test matches between 2004 and 2010, the right-hander scored 2,200 runs at an average of 31.42 with three centuries and 13 half centuries. With the ball, he snatched 86 wickets. In One Day International cricket, Bravo hit 2,968 runs at an average of 25.36 with two centuries and ten half centuries and picked up 199 wickets.

In 91 T20 Internationals, Bravo ended his career with 1,255 runs at an average of 22.01 (four fifties) and picked up 78 wickets including three four-wicket hauls.

Bravo has been getting into coaching of late and has been a mentor for many bowlers in the West Indies. Even when he is not in the starting XI for TKR, Bravo is seen guiding his teammates from the boundary.