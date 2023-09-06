Thanks Molino, it was nice

Kevin Molino -

THE EDITOR: Though I was critical of his selection for the recent Concacaf Gold Cup, it hadn’t dawned on me that Kevin Molino, our number 10 playmaker, was 33 years old. In light of his recovery from an ACL injury, I was adamant that he regain his form and fitness by playing regular football before he returned to the starting 11 in national colours. Perhaps coach Angus Eve knew in advance that his retirement was imminent and wanted to give him his last dance on the international stage.

As a diehard Soca Warrior supporter, I’m actually sad to see him go. In no way did I mean to hound him out of the team. If he gets this message, I hope he understands and forgives, especially because that was not my intention and I would have liked him to stick around a bit longer to groom John Paul Rochford as his successor, at least as a player-coach. However, his dedication and loyalty to the red, white and black have earned him the right to call time on his career.

I recall his infamous bust-up with Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez when we played Mexico at the Hasely Crawford Stadium and his lone goal to defeat Panama in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, which I witnessed live. He had a bond and chemistry on the field with Kenwyn Jones. I could never forget that campaign in the 2015 Gold Cup. I thought we really would have announced ourselves as a Concacaf powerhouse.

It was games like those where Molino made us fans jump for joy. Injuries don’t help anybody, and Molino is no different. Long story short, he was our TT Messi and he should have no regrets. He was a magnificent playmaker, he gave everything. I expect him to continue in the paths of Jones, Radanfah Abu Bakr, Shaka Hislop, David Nakhid and Eve to give back to TT football in all sorts of ways.

I don’t believe in goodbyes, only until next time. Big up yourself, Kevin Molino. Happy retirement. Thanks for the memories, it was nice.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas