Streamline processes for drone operations

THE EDITOR: I write to express my support for tighter regulations concerning the import and operation of drones in TT, as detailed in recent media reports. As the use of drones becomes more ubiquitous, the need for comprehensive rules to safeguard our skies and protect public safety becomes ever more pressing.

The TT Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the Telecommunications Authority of TT (TATT) have commendably established guidelines that include requirements for registration, licensing and operational limitations.

However, while acknowledging the necessity for robust regulatory oversight, it's critical to point out that the current bureaucratic procedures may be acting as a deterrent to productivity and ease of doing business in our country. Obtaining permits and clearances from multiple agencies adds layers of complexity and inefficiency that could discourage drone use for beneficial purposes, such as agricultural surveying or search-and-rescue operations.

One of the significant issues is the physical travelling to government offices like Customs House in Port of Spain, or the Telecommunications Authority. Each trip can amount to a lost day of productivity. It's also worth noting that current weaknesses and manpower shortages at Customs and Excise add another layer of inefficiency and create a breeding ground for possible corruption.

In the age of digital transformation, these processes should be streamlined and made accessible online to facilitate a smoother experience for drone enthusiasts and commercial operators alike.

It's a well-known adage that "time is money," and in the competitive environment of technological innovation, delays in approvals and other bureaucratic hold-ups can mean lost opportunities. Moreover, the complexity of navigating through multiple agencies also raises the risk of unintentional non-compliance, leading to penalties or confiscation of valuable equipment.

As such, I urge our regulatory bodies to collaborate and explore more efficient means of managing this emerging sector. Online portals for permit applications, tracking and verifications could be one such solution. Consolidating guidelines and required forms from TATT and CAA into a single platform could also reduce ambiguity and save time for all stakeholders involved.

In conclusion, while I wholly support the necessity for stringent regulations around drone usage, it's crucial that the Government also pays heed to streamlining its bureaucratic processes to facilitate both compliance and innovation.

RUSHTON PARAY

MP, Mayaro