Soca Warriors dribble past Eve, Molino questions

Soca Warrior striker Reon Moore. - ROGER JACOB

TT PLAYERS dribbled around questions from the media regarding the mood in the Soca Warriors camp, following comments made by former midfielder and captain Kevin Molino concerning the issues in TT football including the criticism of head coach Angus Eve.

On Friday, Molino announced his retirement from TT football. The follwing day, in a Wired868 article, Molino highlighted many concerns including the lack of respect for players, no clear strategy of play by Eve and players having to negotiate for match fees. Molino said Eve has lost the dressing room.

His comments came just days before TT’s match in the Concacaf Nations League against Curacao at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, scheduled for 6 pm on Thursday. Following the Curacao match, TT will travel to El Salvador to play on Sunday from 10 pm, TT time.

A 23-man TT squad was named on Tuesday for the match against Curacao with some regular faces missing from the list. A TT Football Association media release, said, “Ruled out through injury are AEK Athens frontman Levi Garcia (quadricep tear), Real Gill (hamstring tear), Tyrone Charles (meniscus and femoral bone bruise), Nicklas Frenderup (femoral bone bruise), Ajani Fortune (hamstring injury) and Josiah Trimmingham (abductor tear).”

However, no explanation was given why brothers Joevin and Alvin Jones, along with goal-keeper Marvin Phillips, were not named in the team. The players were all part of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup squad in June.

Eve held a training session on Tuesday at Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella.

Speaking to the media, recalled striker Reon Moore said, “The mood in the camp is very high. I have no knowledge of any off-the-field issues and I think the fresh bunch of guys we here and we are hungry to succeed for our country and ourselves.”

Probed more about the Molino-Eve issue, Moore said, “I did not see the article and I don’t think it will be or should be a distraction for the boys.”

Moore, who was surprisingly overlooked for the Gold Cup, ended the TT Premier Football League in form and carried that form into the 2023 Concacaf Caribbean Cup.

Speaking about his form of late, Moore said, “That’s my natural game, so I think it will be a smooth transition from club to country.”

He plays on the wing for Defence Force primarily, but for the national team he plays as a striker. Moore is grateful to play anywhere on the field.

“I don’t have any preferences, is wherever I need to do a job for the team at the time I will perform at the best of my ability.”

Defender Aubrey David is also focused on the match against Curacao and not any off-the-field trouble. Asked if Eve and the players addressed some of Molino’s problems within the camp, David said, “As I said for now basically our focus is Curacao, nothing more. Just trying to give a good showing of ourselves and trying to get that home support from the crowd and just focus on getting three points.”

David thanked Molino for serving his country, saying, “I have been playing with Kevin since I was 15 years old and he is a special talent, he is very special player. Everybody knows what he can do on the field, he is basically a magician and it has been a pleasure to play with him...obviously, he is going to be missed because he did a lot for the country, he did a good service for the country.”

TT squad:

Goalkeepers: Jabari St Hillaire, Christopher Biggette, Denzil Smith.

Defenders: Aubrey David, Ross Russell Jr, Jesse Williams, Kareem Moses, Justin Garcia, Shannon Gomez, Andre Raymond.

Midfielders: Andre Rampersad, Duane Muckette, Neveal Hackshaw, Michel Poon-Angeron, Kevon Goddard, Kristian Lee-Him, Daniel Phillips.

Forwards: Ryan Telfer, Kaile Auvray, Nathaniel James, Reon Moore, Malcolm Shaw, Brent Sam.