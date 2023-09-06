Scrap-iron dealers want justice for murdered colleague

PRESIDENT of the Scrap Iron Dealers Association (TTSIDA) Allan Ferguson is calling for the assailants who shot and killed one of his members to be caught and brought to justice.

Ferguson said the association is mourning the death of Trevaughn Mitchell, who was shot and killed outside his home at La Sophie Trace, Claxton Bay on Wednesday

morning.

Ferguson said his association advocated for people to stay away from crime and was unaware why anyone would want to kill Mitchell, who he said was also a friend.

Mitchell, the father of four, is the second scrap-iron dealer murdered in just over a week.

On August 29, Kerdell Marcano, 27, of John Trace, died when gunmen shot at a group of people liming in Claxton Bay. Shanika Phillip, 31, of Hibiscus Drive on Sookoo Trace, was also injured during that incident.

Around 6.30 am on Wednesday, Mitchell, the owner and operator of Nu Image Metal, was leaving for work and was about to get into his Mazda vehicle outside his home when he was ambushed.

Three gunmen fired 35 rounds at him and his vehicle, killing him on the spot. They then escaped.

In a statement, Ferguson said Michell was a long-standing member of the association and described him as a team player. He said Mitchell supported his vision for the association and worked in the best interest of the industry, enjoying a good working relationship with other members.

He said Mitchell was a member of the TTSIDA’s team which met with government representatives to advocate for the lifting of the recent ban on scrap dealing.

“His untimely passing has left a void in our membership, one that can never be filled.

"We extend deepest condolences to his family, friends, and employees. We hope they find much-needed comfort at this time.”

Family members were too distraught to speak to the media.

Police said they knew of no motive for the killing.