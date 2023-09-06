Kamla: I'll proudly lead UNC into general election

UN political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar -

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar anticipated leading the UNC into the next general election expected in 2025, in a statement on Tuesday titled, UNC on general election footing.

"Yesterday, the United National Congress held its first meeting of its national executive, MPs, and senators, following upon the party’s significant electoral victory in the 2023 local government elections."

In the August 14 local election, the PNM and UNC each won seven corporationS and split the 141 seats almost equally, but the UNC won the popular vote at 173,961 votes, compared to the PNM's 130,868.

The statement said Persad-Bissessar had officially placed the party on a general election footing, with the party set to soon seek nominations for candidates.

"She indicated that she will proudly lead the charge whenever the general elections are called, in keeping with the mandate given to her by the mass membership of the UNC."

The statement said budget consultations would held in each regional corporation ahead of the reading of the national budget.

The meeting also discussed operationalisation of the party’s dispute resolution and disciplinary committees; local government election matters (including statistical analyses, alleged irregularities, election petitions in Lengua/Indian Walk and Arima Northeast); training for councillors; parliamentary issues; upcoming EBC reports on boundary changes; and general election planning.

"The United National Congress stands ready to serve the people of Trinidad and Tobago, and rescue the country from eight years of corruption, mismanagement, economic collapse, record breaking crime, educational implosion, infrastructural disintegration, and other disasters inflicted by the policies of (Dr) Keith Rowley’s PNM Government."