John, Cornwall show goal scoring form in WoLF

-

SHENELLE Jordan and Afiyah Cornwall were among the star players when matches in the TT Women's League Football (WoLF) tournament continued last weekend.

At the Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella on Sunday, Jordan scored seven times to lead Play Fit to a resounding 10-0 win over University of the West Indies FC. Jordan found the back of the net in the ninth, 17th, 26th, 48th, 78th, 80th and 88th minutes of play.

Xenell Perreira also had a strong outing finding the target in the fourth minute to open the scoring for Play Fit, before adding her second item in the 57th minute. Also getting their name on the score sheet was Kayla Maillard in the 74th.

At the Arima Velodrome, Cornwall scored five goals (ninth, 22nd, 36th, 41st, 73rd) to propel Club Sando Women to a 12-0 victory over Police FC. Dennecia Prince, who came on in the 30th minute, still had enough time to find the back of the net four times (35th, 45th+2, 50th, 65th). Kelly-Ann Williams (seventh, 53rd) and Javanah Moreno (56th) also showed quality in front of goal.

In other matches, Defence Force defeated St Augustine/Cunupia Utd 2-0 at Arima Velodrome with goals from Nathifah Hackshaw and Laurelle Theodore. AC Port of Spain got past Queen' Park 5-0 at St Anthony's College with two goals from Jo Marie Lewis and one goal apiece from Akeela Oliver, Daneelay Salandy and Mariah Williams. In Black Rock, Tobago, Black Panthers edged Jewels 1-0 with a goal in stoppage time from Shakira Charles.