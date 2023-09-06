DJ Camara Lenta brought his salsa baul to Trinidad and Tobago

The Venezuelan DJs who live in TT also accompanied Camara Lenta during its three presentations. - Grevic Alvarado

GREVIC ALVARADO

The Venezuelan DJ Camara Lenta put TT to dance with three presentations in which he showed his salsa baul repertoire.

Recognised in Caracas as one of the most outstanding mixers of the salsa rhythm, Camara Lenta made a short tour under the auspices of MG Producciones.

On August 25, the TNT bar in Chaguanas vibrated with the first two-hour presentation. Camara Lenta delighted his audience with the most recognised salsas in Latin America.

His next gig was at Club Zouk in El Socorro on August 26. This venue has been the corner of salsa in TT and is attended by true lovers of this rhythm.

The tour closed at Coco Club, Port of Spain, on August 27. The club is traditionally attended by hundreds of people from Caracas who live in TT.

“There have been three very good nights. The community was able to enjoy one of their favourite rhythms although I was surprised to see many Trinidadians even dancing salsa. It was really nice to be in TT,” Camara Lenta told Newsday after his performance.

Angie Polanco, director of MG Producciones, said the tour was a success both organisationally and with patrons’ participation.

“All three nights the clubs were packed with people and this is positive for the future for Latin events.”

Polanco highlighted the support of Genesis Johana, Pedro Manuel, Anubixon, JB, William Decoration and Yusmelis Creaciones who were part of the organisation and technical support.

“It was not only an important event for Camara Lenta, but also for several of the best Latin DJs who make life in TT. They also showed their repertoire on each of the three nights.”

Polanco said they are already working on the next musical events in which salsa and other Latin rhythms will continue to stand out.