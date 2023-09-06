AG: 'Who holds bloggers to account?'

Attorney General Reginald Armour - Photo by Sureash Cholai

Attorney General Reginald Armour is questioning who is holding social media bloggers to account.

He raised the question while speaking at a communications conference hosted by the Public Relations Association of Trinidad and Tobago (PRATT).

Armour said that with the rise of social media, questions must be asked about the definition of media.

“Who now are the journalists? Who are the media practitioners?"

Armour also questioned whether there are any regulations to govern social media journalists.

“Which social blogger out there is part of an organisation that has a constitution that attempts to regulate their activities?”