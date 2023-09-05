Watson urges Farley to join forces with him

Watson Duke, left, and Farley Augustine -

SAYING he is willing to put past animosities aside, Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) political leader Watson Duke has urged THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine to join forces with him to better serve the people of Tobago.

He made the call on Monday during a news conference at the PDP’s headquarters, Port Mall, Scarborough.

It came three weeks after Augustine's administration launched the Tobago People’s Party (TPP) in Scarborough.

The TPP was established in April after a public faling-out between Duke and Augustine over the THA’s handling of the affairs of a Roxborough cultural group which had gone to perform in New York in August 2022.

Duke subsequently fired Augustine, Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith BYisrael and Alicia Roberts-Patterson as deputy leaders. He also quit his position as Deputy Chief Secretary and was replaced by BYisrael.

The entire THA executive resigned from the PDP last December, a year after the party won 14 of the 15 electoral districts in the December 6, 2021, THA election.

On Monday, Duke told reporters there is a school of thought “held by a few troubled people” that he does not want peace. But he said nothing could be further from the truth.

To this end, Duke said, he has written to Augustine calling for reconciliation.

“I want to say part of the way forward is to write a letter, which I did, to Farley, for us to reconcile our differences. Put it aside and put Tobago first,” he said.

Duke said there is no way that “that thing” (TPP) can defeat the PNM.“Tobago wants to see us work together for the common good.”

Reading the letter, titled A Renewed Call For Unity In Advancing Tobago’s Future, Duke told Augustine the PDP “faced many challenges and achieved milestones together.”

He told him it was written to “encourage us to agree on mutual objectives that serve the welfare of our cherished island, Tobago.”

Reflecting on the run-up to the THA election, Duke said he made a conscious decision to let Augustine take on the roles of assemblyman and chief secretary.

“I made that choice out of genuine belief in your abilities to support positive change through our PDP mandate that is supported by the people of Tobago.”

But he claimed many people no longer had faith in Augustine’s leadership.

“The narrative that once depicted you as an agent of advancement now portrays a different story, raising concerns about your handling of our island’s future.”

Duke told Augustine his “association with the lingering elements of past political parties, although possibly adding to your support base, does not adequately represent the collective sentiment of Tobagonians, who strongly support the ideals of PDP and who will have the opportunity to make their choices clear in the next elections.”

He said Augustine’s conflicts with authorities such as the Commissioner of Police, the Licensing Authority, Environmental Management Agency and the Prime Minister are “counter-productive and harmful to our national cohesion.”

Duke added, “Such actions are confusing to Tobagonians if your are serious about pursuing the very important goal of autonomy, the absence of which continues to affect Tobagonians.”

He said the main commitment should be to better the lives of Tobagonians through collective and strategic efforts.

“Actions that show divisions only hinder this mission.”

Duke said he is ready to forgive past misunderstandings and overlook “certain actions.

“Yet what remains unacceptable is the loss of an exceptional opportunity, the chance to set aside our differences and join forces for the good of Tobago.”

With general and local government elections both scheduled to take place in 2025, he said, “the time is ripe for us to discuss unity.

“I invite you to sit down and explore how we might jointly work to build a better Tobago, focusing on everyone from our youth to our broader community.

“It is crucial that we put aside personal differences and concentrate on the urgent needs of Tobago. Only by working together can we properly define our political position and set the trajectory for our island’s development.”