Venezuelan fined for traffic offences in Princes Town

File photo -

A Venezuelan woman has been fined a total of $3,850 for driving without a valid permit and insurance certificate.

On Monday, Maria Sotillo appeared before a Princes Town magistrate and pleaded guilty to both offences. Sotillo turns 35 on September 12.

For driving without an insurance certificate, the magistrate fined Sotillo $3,500, to be paid by December 31, failing which she will serve eight months with hard labour in jail.

The magistrate fined Sotillo $350 for driving without a permit. She has to pay the fine on or before December 1, or serve four months with hard labour.

PC Heeralal of the Princes Town municipal police station laid the charges.

The police arrested Sotillo on Friday evening, during an anti-crime exercise co-ordinated by ASP Guzman and led by acting Insp Morris-Garcia and acting Cpls Ballyram and Joseph.

They stopped the gold Suzuki Aerio she was driving along Lengua Road and asked to see her driving documents.

The police found her Venezuelan driver’s permit had expired, and she had no valid insurance certificate.