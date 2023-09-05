TKR profile: Akeal Hosein stingy with the runs

Trinbago Knight Riders captain Kieron Pollard, right, hugs his spinner Akeal Hosein during a CPL match. FILE PHOTO/TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS -

Trinidad and Tobago's Akeal Hosein has played just two years of international cricket, but has quickly catapulted into being one of the best spinners in the world. The left-arm spinner has been an instrumental player for TKR, as captain Kieron Pollard often trusts him with the ball during the power play.

In the 2023 CPL, Hosein is part of a formidable spin bowling attack alongside compatriot Sunil Narine and Afghanistan's Waqar Salamkheil. Hosein has only taken two wickets in five matches, but has a miserly economy rate of just 6.42 runs per over.

It is hard to believe that Hosein, 30, made his debut for West Indies just two years ago, in July 2021, as it feels as though he has been around for longer than that. His success has been immediate, as he has been a consistent member of the regional team and is now ranked 11th in the world by the ICC.

He has taken 31 T20 international wickets in 39 matches at an economy rate of 7.22.

Just last month, Hosein had an impressive T20 series against India, with five wickets and the second best economy (6.60) of all bowlers. West Indies stunned India 3-2.

Hosein has also shown his ability with the bat, contributing important runs at the end of the innings, averaging 21.85 at a strike rate of 120.47.

In a T20 match against England in January 2022, Hosein demonstrated his power despite being slim in stature. Batting with Romario Shepherd, he almost pulled off a remarkable win. West Indies, chasing 172 to win, were facing a heavy defeat on 98/8 after 15.1 overs.

Hosein cracked three fours and four sixes in an innings of 44 not out off 16 balls as West Indies closed on 170/8 in 20 overs to lose by one run. The pair put on 72 runs in only 29 balls, a record ninth-wicket partnership for West Indies in T20 cricket.

Hosein has been making a name for himself in T20 cricket, playing in multiple leagues around the world.

Over the last two years he has played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League in Australia, Multan Sultans in Pakistan and Dhaka Dynamites in Bangladesh.

Despite his form in white-ball cricket, Hosein has had some strong performances in first-class cricket since making his debut in 2013. Less than a year after making his regional four-day debut, he cracked 102 not out off 185 balls for TT Red Force with nine fours and two sixes against Leeward Islands Hurricanes at Queen's Park Oval in St Clair.

He also had a memorable campaign in the 2020 first-class season, grabbing a whopping 36 wickets in eight matches to finish joint second on the wicket table chart.

As the CPL shifts to Trinidad and then Guyana for the closing stages, look out for Hosein's role to increase as he exploits the more spin-friendly wickets.