School year, patriotic opportunities

A student checks his temperature as he enters San Fernando Boys' RC School on Monday. - Lincoln Holder

THE EDITOR: Some time ago, there was a strong lobby for schools' reopening to coincide with Independence Day, to promote patriotism or just break the holidays to facilitate this. Fortunately for us, our school year, starting so early in September, makes it quite attainable.

The patriotic period is August/September for obvious reasons. It is the time of the school year that the curriculum can stress this love of country as relevant and promoted accordingly.

We, the Patriotic Organisation of Trinbago, view this as ideal and do encourage

all of our schools, and other institutions, to ensure maximum observation. How many have planned Republic Day observations on their calendar of events, with school supervision playing its part, must be assessed. It is a known fact that the national and other world events form a base for effective teaching/learning as they stimulate interest and involvement.

At the same time, we remind the national community of other opportunities to instil patriotism – Mother's Day to promote Mother TT, Father's Day to address the real or perceived male crisis, Labour Day stressing productivity to name but a few.

Our diversity and peaceful co-existence can be appreciated in our religious observations like Divali, Eid-ul-Fitr, Shouter Baptist Day while we learn to love our blessed nation. We certainly dwell together in unity.

In wishing our students a productive new year, the organisation urges all to play their roles as needed to promote, (and maintain) our unique tapestry of many varied races. TT expects everyone to do this duty as we further seek to aspire and achieve.

Our destiny, grounded in our love of liberty and achieved today in our sovereignty as a republic, also brings challenges and responsibilities towards our future, which, if we don't develop, someone else will.

The organisation looks forward to further development of our patriotic spirit, as we strive towards making our country a better place.

Happy new year, students, and the organisation looks forward to our Republic Day observances.

God bless our Nation.

LENNOX SIRJUESINGH

(coordinator)

JUNIOR HOWELL

(director)

GLORIA SARGEANT

(secretary)