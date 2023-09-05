Rio Claro man, 34, faces 15 charges after shooting incident

A 34-year-old man was expected to appear virtually before a Rio Claro magistrate on Tuesday, charged with 15 offences arising from a shooting incident on Brothers Road, Rio Claro, on Saturday.

Labourer Vishnu Gopie, also called Rohan Gopie, from Leeking Trace, off Brothers Road, was arrested and charged by PC Mahadeo of the Rio Claro CID.

A police statement on Tuesday said the police charged Gopie with three counts of shooting with intent and two counts each of having a gun, ammunition, having the gun and ammunition to endanger lives, discharging a gun within 40 metres of a public road, and malicious damage.

Gopie was the lone suspect in connection with the shooting.

The police said a gunman stood about 100 feet from a family’s home and fired shots at the occupants.

They retreated to safety, and the suspect left.

The police were contacted and on arrival, they saw a front glass window shattered and several shotgun pellets lodged in a wooden partition inside the family’s home.

Sgt Maharaj of the Rio Claro CID led the investigations, which resulted in the arrest and charges.