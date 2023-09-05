Rennie Ramnarine dies after renal failure battle

Raymond and Rennie Ramnarine - Photo courtesy Overtime Media

BAVINA SOOKDEO

The Dil-E-Nadan family band is enduring another loss this year with the death of Rennie Ramnarine, brother of singer Raymond Ramnarine.

The brothers lost their father, Ramnarine “Tole" Moonilal, in January.

Rennie, the father of three who served as the bass guitarist in the band, suffered renal failure for an extended period.

On September 4, Raymond announced his brother’s death on Facebook: “To the family, friends and all of his dear fans who loved and cherished our brother, Rennie Ramnarine.

“We regret to announce that he’s no longer with us in this physical world.

“Rennie battled chronic kidney failure a couple years ago and early this morning he passed away.

“Our family would like to thank all of you for your prayers over the years and we know that our Dad will embrace his loving son in the heavens. We love you and miss you our Angel in Heaven, RIP Rennie Ramnarine.”

Chutney Soca Monarch Daddy Chinee (Ricardo Melville), who spent many years as part of the band, shared his sentiments, saying, “Rennie Ramnarine bro...you fought hard!...Last time we talked you told me you were just waiting on time which made me sad and then we laughed and talk about our times together with DEN (Dil-E-Nadan). You were so happy for my accomplishments and keep congratulating me. I will never forget you and your brothers cause you all were part of my growth and when you meet God give him a hug for me and a thank you. RIP my friend.

“For me is a bittersweet day ‘cause I know you were going through a lot. You and the family, my condolences to them. Also, Rennie Ramnarine was one of the greatest talents in the East Indian industry. Rest well Rocket Launcher. I will try my best to live good till my time comes.”

Rennie who was 51 began his musical journey during childhood when he joined his father's band, then known as ACME Dil-E-Nadan, where he initially played percussion instruments. Eager to expand his skills, he moved on to playing the guitar and even did some singing. He has an impressive list of songs, with one of his more recent collaborations being Ek Pyar Ka Nagama, recorded with his daughter, Samara.

In the early 1990s, Rennie and brother Raymond reached the finals of Mastana Bahar. He did extensive tours with the band, showcasing his musical prowess in Europe, the USA, and Canada.

In June 2017, Rennie was involved in a vehicular accident and suffered injuries after being struck by a car and dragged for a short distance. Despite the challenges he faced, he showed resilience. His battle with renal failure required regular dialysis treatment, which he underwent for four years.

Surujdeo Mangaroo, first vice president of the National Council of Indian Culture and chairman, cultural affairs of the Hindi Foundation of T&T Inc, also expressed sadness.

“I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Rennie Ramnarine, a talented vocalist and musician. My heartfelt condolences go out to the members of the Ramnarine family during this difficult time.

“Rennie’s battle with kidney failure was undoubtedly a challenging one, but his courage and passion for music remained unwavering. His voice brought joy and inspiration to so many, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of his fans.

“May you find solace in the memories shared, cherishing the moments of Rennie's incredible talent and the happiness he brought to others. Though his physical presence may no longer be with us, his music and spirit will continue to resonate in the hearts of those who had the privilege to know him.

Please know that my thoughts and prayers are with you all. If there is anything I can do to support you during this time, please do not hesitate to reach out.”

George Singh, CEO of Southex Event Management Co, posted on Facebook, “On behalf of the Southex family and by extension the Chutney Soca Monarch organisation, we extend our deepest sympathy to Raymond, Richard and and Dil-E-Nadan family on the passing of Rennie Ramnarine. May he RIP!”

Music producers such as Big Rich (Zaheer Khan) of D Pungalunks Factory and Kishore Wizzy Ramdath of Wizz Studio also expressed grief.

Ramdath shared, “Another brother in our music industry gone. Knew this guy personally for the past 22 years and we had a very close brotherly and musical relationship. No more pain my brother, RIP. Condolence to your entire family.”

Boxer Ria Ramnarine said, “You fought long and hard, and you won…now it’s time to rest. Serenade the Angels my familyyyy, my friend.”

Kumar Sieunarine, a guitarist who worked alongside Ramnarine for Dil-E-Nadan from 2005-2015, said, “Rennie was a master on the guitar. Also, he was a perfectionist. I learnt a lot. In my early days he told me, ‘Let my eyes learn to hear and my ears learn to see.’ That is one thing I always remember.

"On a jollier side of things, Rennie loved to talk and was always full of details. If you asked Rennie how was his day, he would start from the time he woke up straight till when he went to sleep, not leaving out a thing.

"I will always remember when we had early-morning band practice, he always brought breakfast. The day before he would make a list of everybody and what they preferred.

"He was always proactive and very punctual in everything, not only music. I am sending out my condolences to the entire Ramnarine family.”

Ravi Persad, guitarist and member of 3veni who worked extensively with Ramnarine over two decades in Dil-E-Nadan, told Newsday, “Rennie was one of the pioneers of the new generation of music…what music is today. He inspired a whole generation of music, and he was a perfectionist at his singing and his instruments. He was a really wonderful…a motivational person to a lot of people...myself included. He will be dearly missed.”

Yovindra Bridglal, one of Ramnarine’s students, who attended his guitar class in Aranjuez, recalled, “Rennie gave guitar classes at both the Satya Anand Ashram in Aranjuez and Gasparillo Hindu Temple as a form of giving back to society and also to educate and encourage children into music. He continued this until his illnesses made it impossible for him to do so.

"As a teacher, he was a selfless individual, sharing all his knowledge and experience to his students, encouraging them to be not only better musicians but also better individuals to society. Despite his popularity, he always remained humble and approachable to everyone. In his last days, he would always encourage us all to take care of (our) health and live good with everyone as life is such a short and precious thing.

"I am proud and forever grateful to have been a student for over two years under Rennie and he has certainly made a great impact on my musical journey.”