Nikoli Blackman misses out on final in 200m freestyle

Nikoli Blackman - Lincoln Holder

TOP national junior swimmer Nikoli Blackman just missed out on a spot in the final of the men's 200-metre freestyle event at the World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships 2023 in Netanya, Israel, on Tuesday.

Blackman was fifth in heat five in one minute, 50.36 seconds (1:50.36), but finished ninth overall and missed out on the eight spots in the final.

Italian Alessandro Ragani won heat five in 1:48.06, American Jason Zhao finished second in 1:48.60 and Italian Filippo Bertoni was third in 1:49.49.

Also finishing ahead of Blackman was Junwoo Kim of Korea, who touched the wall in 1:50.11.

Blackman was ninth overall out of 67 swimmers who started the event.

Tyla Ho-A-Shu, who broke the women's 50-metre breaststroke national open record on Monday, will be back in action on Wednesday in the 100m breaststroke. She will line up in heat two at 3.03 am, TT time.

Also on Wednesday, Blackman will compete in the 50m freestyle in heat eight at 3.31 am and on Friday in the 100m freestyle at 3.54 am. Blackman, who started at the University of Tennessee last month, has had a memorable year. He won three gold medals at the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago last month.