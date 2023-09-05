Moonilal: Government causing transport woes for Ramai Trace Hindu students

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal. -

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal has accused the Government of discriminating against students of Ramai Trace Hindu School in Debe by failing to provide adequate transport.

A media statement on Monday from the Opposition MP said the Government was “guilty” of imposing transport woes on the students. The school is in his constituency.

“At the start of the school year, only two maxi taxis were retained to transport students to and from the makeshift facility at a Hindu Mandir at Penal Rock Road in Penal. This is much too inadequate for the students, who number more than 200,” the statement said.

“Several residents assisted on Monday, and I thank them on behalf of all affected students and their parents.

"The insufficient transportation is another blatant act of prejudice imposed by the Government, which has refused to complete the construction of the school, which was about 90 per cent finished in 2015.”

Monday marked the beginning of the 2023/2024 academic year .

Moonilal said for the past eight years, students have been made to travel for as long as 45 minutes to classes at the mandir.

Moonilal added, “While the Government has steadfastly refused to complete the construction of the school, it has dished out tens of millions of dollars on low-priority projects.

“For example, a total of almost $300 million has been spent on a new pavilion at Skinner Park and a vehicle parking facility.”

The MP said the school needs only a tiny fraction of that sum to be completed, but remains overgrown with bush.