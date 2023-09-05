KLM to increase flights to Trinidad and Tobago

Tourism, Culture and the Arts Minister Randall Mitchell (centre) with KLM's executives at the airline's headquaters in Netherlands. Photo courtesy Tourism Ministry -

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will be expanding its flight services to TT by including a fourth flight to its weekly roster for the rest of the year.

KLM has been operating three flights a week, with an average of 12 flights a month to Piarco on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays from Schiphol, Amsterdam.

In a media release, Tourism, Culture and the Arts Ministry and Tourism Trinidad welcomed the announcement, saying this move underscores the growing and captivating appeal of TT.

In January and February 2024, a fifth flight is expected to be added to KLM’s schedule to Piarco. The average return flight load factor is 90 per cent for marketed seats on this route.

The release added that this expansion comes on the heels of TT’s successful participation in Vakantiebeurs 2023, a leading European tourism fair held in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

TT’s delegation was led by Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell, who met with KLM’s executives at the airline’s headquarters in Netherlands.

“The partnership with KLM, offering direct flight connectivity, is poised to significantly boost visitor arrivals, particularly from the Benelux region. It is expected to continue driving tourism and economic growth in TT,” the release said.

Mitchell said this strategic partnership aligns seamlessly with TT's overarching tourism strategy, focusing on the development of Dutch and European travel markets. It also allows businesses direct access to the European traveller.

“We believe that improved connectivity will not only promote cultural exchange but also drive economic growth and tourism in both of our countries," Mitchell said.

Carla Cupid, CEO of Tourism Trinidad, said, "This is a monumental moment for the tourism industry in our country. KLM's direct flights provide European travellers with easier access to our rich cultural heritage, natural wonders, and vibrant atmosphere. We eagerly anticipate building stronger partnerships with KLM and other stakeholders to showcase the exceptional experiences awaiting visitors in TT."