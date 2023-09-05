Joy, liberation in Stuart Hahn's Joyeux

La coquette et le singe -

Joyeux (Joyful), a collection of art nouveau-inspired works by colour-pencil artist Stuart Hahn, will reopen Horizons Art Gallery's exhibition calendar today.

A distinct contrast from his most recent exhibition, Hahn’s work is reflective of his many influences: the pre-Raphaelites, Symbolists, art nouveau and early 20th-century book illustration, the great Alfredo Codallo, and the beauty of the people and his homeland, a media release said.

Hahn was born in Nevis in 1949 but has lived most of his life in Trinidad. He attended Queen’s Royal College, Port of Spain, and was a graphic illustrator and art director at various advertising agencies before leaving that discipline to pursue a career as a full-time fine artist.

Hahn has exhibited internationally, up to the present day. He has illustrated local folklore and universal myths and legends, predominantly Greek and Judeo-Christian.

Specifically, this exhibition pays homage to the works of Italian painter Agostino Brunias (who worked in the Caribbean), the Byzantine era, and prominent Trinidadian artist Boscoe Holder. Joyeux, as the name suggests, “represents a sense of joy, liberation and celebration,” the release said.

The exhibition opens September 5, from 6.30 pm-8 pm at Horizons Art Gallery, 37 Mucurapo Road, St James, and ends on September 16

It can also be viewed via the new slideshow feature on the gallery's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Horizonsarttrinidad/

Viewing is from 8.30 am-5 pm, Monday to Friday, and 9 am-1 pm on Saturday.