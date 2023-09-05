Guardian Life solid as a rock, says credit rating agency

AM Best, the globally recognised credit rating agency, has reaffirmed the strength rating of Guardian Life of the Caribbean and Guardian General Insurance Ltd, giving them high marks in several credit ratings.

In a release sent to the media on Monday Guardian Group said its two subsidiaries got a financial strength rating of A- (excellent) and the long-term issuer credit rating of A- (excellent) for the group.

“These ratings reaffirmed to Guardian Life of the Caribbean Ltd and Guardian General Insurance Ltd underscore the strength of the companies’ balance sheets, and acknowledge the robust operating performance, neutral business profile, and the effectiveness of their enterprise risk management practices,” the release said.

It added that the group Guardian Holdings Ltd, the parent entity of both companies, got a rating of BBB – (Good).

“Guardian Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries are grateful for the trust placed in us by our policyholders, partners, and stakeholders,” the release said. “Our commitment to financial stability and excellence remains steadfast, and we will continue to deliver on our promise of safeguarding the financial well-being of our policyholders. We look forward to building upon our solid foundation and upholding the highest standards of quality and integrity in the insurance industry.”