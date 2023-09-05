Govt failing to protect our animals

A sign placed by anti-fireworks activists hangs on a tree at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. - File photo/Ayanna Kinsale

THE EDITOR: There was little warning about the fireworks display for Independence Day, and many of us had hoped that the Government had finally listened to the many voices that questioned the need for loud fireworks that caused so much harm and disruption in the lives of people and animals.

When we saw the booths going up in the Savannah we made sure to put arrangements in place to secure the animals at the Port of Spain shelter in St James. Those known to be terrified of loud noises were moved to "no-climb kennels," or placed in internal kennels within the office building.

We wondered about the animals at the zoo, located in such close proximity to the site where the fireworks were being set off, and hoped that this year, we would see the introduction of "silent fireworks."

It was a vain hope: the fireworks were even louder than usual, echoing through the surrounding hills.

In an article in one of the newspapers this Sunday, zookeepers talked about their efforts to care for the animals, the fact that they received no prior notice about the display, and that they were assessing the impact on the animals, especially the birds, some of which may not survive.

We at the TTSPCA dread the start of the "fireworks season" from Divali to New Year's. It makes our job all the more difficult and increases the numbers of lost and sometimes injured animals that enter our shelter. Our resources are already stretched to breaking point and we do not need to cope with more suffering.

How can it be that on one hand, the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries can give permission for the Savannah to be used as a venue for fetes with blaring music, and fireworks, in the proximity of a zoo, and on the other hand pilot legislation that outlines requirements for animal welfare, including Section 18I (3), that recognises that suffering may be caused to an animal by its exposure to fireworks.

We have submitted position papers at the bequest of a joint select committee set up to investigate the impact of fireworks, and more recently to the Attorney General’s office. We have attended committee sessions, and participated in consultations on more than one occasion, but it appears that there is no real interest in changing the status quo.

If the profits of companies selling fireworks are of the utmost importance, and there is no intention to stop the use of the Savannah as a party and fireworks venue, then it is time to move the zoo to a quiet location.

SITA KURUVILLA

TTSPCA