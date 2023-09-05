Five ships and a Tobago ferry

THE EDITOR: Caricom announced during the recent meeting in Trinidad that the people who live in Caricom nations will soon be able to travel freely between these countries, as soon as March 2024, if the recent announcement can be believed.

There are 35 countries in the Caribbean region. There are as many as 20 countries that are a part of Caricom.

What we lack are ships. It is neither logical nor rational that a large group of islands has no real interconnectivity.

The chairman of Caricom, Prime Minister Skerrit, mentioned that we must identify new venues that will advance existing initiatives and expand trade and commercial relations. These are wise words. This is exactly what a small fleet of ships would do.

In order to stimulate trade and provide economical transportation of goods we need reliable and clean ships. Specifically, we require five new RO/PAX – or roll-on-roll-off passenger ships. Regularly scheduled cargo and freight movement will stimulate all of our economies and provide additional revenue, create thousands of jobs and make this part of the world a better place.

Passenger transportation will be provided for those who want an inexpensive method of traveling in the Caribbean at costs that are 50 per cent less than the cost of flying. It is a lot nicer to travel by sea than by air. Imagine how much of a relief it will be when we do not have to depend on CAL or LIAT for travelling to other countries in our region.

There has been years of extensive research into this subject and the present positive economic environment supports this idea absolutely. Experts in many nations, and specifically Chile (ECLAC), state without doubt that this is a sound and financially prosperous concept. Imagine, a ferry that makes money.

Any new ferry must be environmentally responsible. Every politician has stated that they support a cleaner environment. Let’s see if they actually do something about it for a change. We should build methanol/battery hybrid ships or an LNG/battery combination ships. Hydrogen would be preferable but sourcing that amount of hydrogen may be difficult and costly. Any and all new ships must massively reduce their carbon output and be truly energy efficient. Well-built ships will sail for 40-50 years, and five ships will be needed in order to service the eastern Caribbean. If they work together, they will be interconnected and there will never be any extensive delays due to mechanical malfunction or dry-docking. The ships and their crews will all be 100 per cent interchangeable.

The fleet must also have conventional propulsion and have top speeds of 17 knots but cruise at 15 knots. These ships must be identical.

There are many factors why this is required and logical.

The world’s largest shipping company Maersk recently built 20 huge container ships that are all exactly the same. The navigation and engine room personnel never need to adjust to a new vessel, as all the instruments and engines are the same. There is also a very large cost saving in parts and maintenance.

If the fleet of five carry 800 passengers each and are approximately 118 metres in length overall and are identical, then each port will require similar berthing facilities. The stern loading ramps will require an infrastructure that must accommodate these ships for fast and easy loading and discharging of cargo and passengers.

Each country will be responsible for the construction and maintenance of their docks and the vessels will serve each country at least once a week. Routes will be planned to optimise the passenger and cargo requirements.

If each nation develops a pre-approved customs and immigration policy, them there should not be any difficulty when it comes to the soon-to-be realised free movement of people throughout the countries of Caricom.

The financial burden or responsibility for the creation of this system of trade, travel and commerce must be shared by the governments that will benefit the most. Jamaica, Puerto Rico (the US), Guyana and Trinidad will have to cover the initial costs for the construction of these ships. Private industry will of course be encouraged to invest as much as they what to. Private investment will predictably be substantial, especially when investors realise that these ships are going to be very profitable.

A ship is needed to replace the Cabo Star. It is old, tired, pollutes the atmosphere and is outrageously expensive. That’s what you get whenever you lease a used vessel. If you can believe it they sold the Panorama for $2.2 million then leased the Jean de la Vallette for $99 million. Any accounting firm will tell you that owning a ship is much more economically feasible and rational than leasing one.

Everyone mentions that the Panorama was great. So build another one. A Panorama 2. The Cabo carries 150 passengers. The Panorama 2, at 100 metres in length, will carry 800 people and just as much freight. This time you can make some improvements on the existing plans and install clean engines. Stick to conventional propulsion and get used to going at 15 knots. This is required in order to be cost-effective and reduce pollution. If the Panorama 2 uses methanol/battery hybrid engines, than it will also be very good for the commercial methanol industry here in Trinidad.

We need these ships, not only for TT, but for the people and the economies of our neighbours.

