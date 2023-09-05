Dezarie returns to Trinidad and Tobago for the Forward Ever Gala

Dezarie -

Iconic roots reggae singer Dezarie returns to Trinidad after a five-year hiatus for one night only as the headliner for the Forward Ever Gala on September 30 at Carnival City Ultra Lounge, Gulf City Mall, La Romaine.

A media release said Dezarie, born in St Croix, US Virgin Islands, is a unique, highly revered conscious artiste of the reggae genre. She's known for her angelic voice and distinctive delivery and is an ambassador for worldwide women's empowerment.

Renowned for her hypnotic and soul-touching lyrics, produced on uncommon riddims, Dezarie has released five albums and many hit singles over the years, which earned her the title of queen of contemporary reggae.

The promoter, veteran roots selector and owner of ZBNetwork, Judah International, said he chose Dezarie as the headliner for the gala specifically because her music is relevant and relates to a period when there is a need to develop sustainable support for women.

“The disconnection between our youths and their seniors affects not only their self-development which further interrupts their lives but is one of the main challenges we face as a society.

"A woman plays an integral part in this defect and ZBNetwork believes that support for our women is of great essence even more now than ever. Dezarie's music is one of a kind, and contains qualities of hope, healing, and gender-based mentorship,” he said.

Dezarie's catalogue of uplifting songs include Strengthen Your Mind, Gracious Mama Africa, Roots & Culture, and Love in Your Meditation among a host of others.

She also collaborated with unorthodox roots band Midnite, who, despite being formed in Antigua, spent most of their time in St Croix producing soulful reggae, the release said.

Two months ago, Dezarie released her latest single, Breathe in Strength, a song that speaks to downtrodden people. The lyrics urge; “Breathe in strength, breathe out stress.”

Dezarie has performed to crowds not only at headliner shows but also at major festivals in Brazil, Europe, the US, and the Caribbean.

For more info on the Forward Ever Gala visit ZBNetwork on all social media platforms.