Confident TKR hungry for wins as home leg bowls off

A Trinbago Knight Riders fan takes a picture with left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein upon the team's arrival at the Piarco International Airport on Monday morning. - Photo by Roneil Walcott

After missing out on the playoffs and finishing at the foot of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) table in 2022, four-time champs TKR have come back with renewed energy for the 2023 campaign and are out to prove a point.

TKR currently sit third on the six-team table, with seven points through five matches, and enter the Trinidad leg of the 2023 tournament on the back of three consecutive wins – including one against the defending champions Jamaica Tallawahs.

The TKR team was greeted by a welcome party at the Piarco International Airport on Monday, with manager Colin Borde and spinner Akeal Hosein saying the team aims to continue the momentum they have picked up in the last three games.

TKR play the second-placed Guyana Amazon Warriors from 7 pm at the Queen's Park Oval on Tuesday, with both teams putting their three-match winning streaks on the line.

Hosein says TKR are a different team this year and are ready for the challenge.

"I think the guys are really gelling together this year. We had a couple of meetings and we spoke about how disappointed and disheartened we were after last season," Hosein said.

"One player stood up and said that he could feel that the energy is different this year. He said the vibes are much different," Hosein told Newsday. "Everyone is also hungry to prove a point and to get back up on that stage and lift that trophy."

On their quest for an unprecedented fifth CPL crown, Hosein says TKR's togetherness and team morale have improved, as players hold each other accountable for their standard of play.

"We have gone down the road in such a way where we are letting players know that they have to take responsibility and we can't leave it up to anybody else," the 30-year-old left-arm spinner said. "That's the reason we have got three straight wins and have positive vibes coming into the home leg."

On a personal note, Hosein says he's keeping it simple and believes good perfomances will follow once he's enjoiyng his cricket.

Meantime, Borde says he's expecting a full house at the Oval, and wants supporters to bring their "good vibes" and energy.

"We are happy to be home and we're thankful for the very warm welcome from Carib and Trinidad and Tobago, and we expect some really good things over the next week or so," Borde said. "We have been seeing all the love on social media. We expect as usual that we will get full vibes and support from all the people of TT."

With their last CPL title coming in an undefeated 2020 season, Borde says TKR are determined to find the winning formula.

"As usual, TKR's plan is to try and win the tournament and get better each year. "We always play to win, so the important thing is to try and play every single game as hard as we can. We have the coaches and professional players who are very competitive, as you could see."

With eight points on offer in TKR's Trinidad leg, the four-time champs will try to secure a top-four finish and playoff spot.