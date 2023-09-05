Ban noisy Caura river limes

People enjoying a day at Caura river - File photo/Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: The use of sound boxes and amplified noise at recreational areas like Caura river must be banned.

We come to these areas to relax, to escape the hubbub of everyday life and to enjoy nature. The most disgusting abuse to peace is to experience the blaring of horrifying ear-rupturing uproar emanating from equipment made only for the bedlam of a temporary and controlled Carnival road show.

This racket is extremely traumatic to animals and people alike.

Sometimes folks find it impossible to even converse, and a headache is the only takeaway from visiting Caura recreational sites. This is a powerfully inefficient way to attract tourists.

Simply placing a sign at the entrance, asking that clamorous behaviour be halted, is not enough.

Many Trinidadians seem to have very little regard for others. These areas must be constantly policed if any calm and order is to be had. We seek the kind hands of the relevant authorities for remedy.

RAVI C RAMKISSOON

via e-mail