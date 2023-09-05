2 bodies found in separate incidents in South Western Division

FILE PHOTO

South Western Division police are investigating the discoveries of two bodies found in separate incidents on Tuesday.

The deceased people were both males who are yet to be identified.

Reports are at around 7.30 am, the police got a report of a man lying motionless on the roadside near Anand Low Price Supermarket opposite the Shore of Peace (Mosquito Creek) in La Romaine.

There were no visible marks of violence on the body. Initial reports are that the man might have been socially displaced.

Meanwhile, police were also informed of a body in a bushy area at Mendez Village in Siparia.

Details are still sketchy, and police are on the scene.

This is a developing story.