Venezuelan held for driving without permit in Princes Town

On Monday, a Venezuelan woman was expected to face a Princes Town magistrate charged with driving without a valid permit and insurance certificate.

The woman, who turns 35 next week, was held on Friday by Princes Town municipal police during an anti-crime exercise co-ordinated by ASP Guzman and led by acting Insp Morris-Garcia and acting Cpls Ballyram and Joseph.

At around 6.10 pm on Friday, the police stopped a gold Suzuki Aerio driven by a woman on Lengua Road.

They asked to see her driving documents, and she complied. But the police found her Venezuelan driver’s permit had expired, and she had no valid insurance certificate.

They told her of the offences, and PC Heeralal later charged her.

The exercise was held between 2.30 pm and 6.30 pm, with particular attention to Buen Intento Road near the Princes Town public market, High Street, Matilda, St Croix Road and Lengua Road.

The police issued a total of 29 fixed-penalty notices for various offences and completed 16 stop-and-search forms.