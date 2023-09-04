Rennie Ramnarine of Dil-E-Nadan dies

Raymond and Rennie Ramnarine. - Overtime Media

The Dil-E-Nadan family band has suffered another loss this year, with the death of Rennie Ramnarine, the brother of popular artiste Raymond Ramnarine. The brothers lost their father, Moonilal “Tole” Ramnarine, in January.

Rennie, the father of three, who was bass guitarist in the band, had battled renal failure for an extended period.

This morning, Raymond shared the sombre news of his brother’s death on Facebook: “To the family, friends and all of his dear fans who loved and cherished our brother, Rennie Ramnarine.

“We regret to announce that he’s no longer with us in this physical world.

"Rennie battled chronic kidney failure a couple years ago and early this morning he passed away.

“Our family would like to thank all of you for your prayers over the years and we know that our Dad will embrace his loving son in the heavens.

We love you and miss you our Angel in Heaven, RIP Rennie Ramnarine.”