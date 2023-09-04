Massy St Ann's reopens after robbery

(File photo) - ROGER JACOB

Massy Stores has reopened its St Ann's branch after Sunday morning's robbery.

In a press release, Massy said the store opened on Monday from 7 am-8 pm.

The release said Massy is co-operating fully with police in the ongoing investigation.

Massy also said affected employees are receiving the requisite care. They were tied up before the store opened on Sunday morning.

The press release said no further details are available at this time as the incident is the subject of an ongoing investigation.