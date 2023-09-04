Eastern Shooting Stars end Bon Air PYC's streak

Police Netball Youth Club goal attack Jamelia Abraham, left, and Transcend United goal defence Seriah Colies go for the ball during the Republic Bank Laventille Netball League at the Lystra Lewis courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair, Saturday. - Ayanna Kinsale

Maraval PYC and Eastern Shooting Stars were among the teams to light up the Lystra Lewis Netball Courts at Mandela Park, St Clair this past weekend, as action continued in the Republic Bank Laventille Netball League.

In the beginners' division, goal-shoot Karissa Sylvester and her Maraval team remained a cut above the rest, as they rattled off a seventh straight win in the tournament on Saturday, edging out Cardinals by a 9-6 margin. Maraval led 7-3 at the half, and Sylvester made an efficient six of her seven shots to ensure that her team held off the Cardinals' surge.

Also in the beginners' division, Transcend held off a comeback effort in their own encounter, as they defeated PNYC by a 7-6 margin to get their first win of the tournament after suffering five straight losses.

In the B's division, Eastern Shooting Stars put a stop to Bon Air PYC's four-game winning streak in a battle of two undefeated teams, as they got a 15-7 win, with goal-attack Karissa Grant draining 14 of her 21 shots. With the win, Eastern Shooting Stars now improve their record to 4-0, while Hill Top Ballers have also made an impressive start to the tournament and are unbeaten after three matches.

Action in the tournament will continue this week.