Duke urges THA's Augustine: 'Let's join forces'

PDP leader Watson Duke - File photo/Angelo Marcelle

PROGRESSIVE Democratic Patriots (PDP) political leader Watson Duke is urging Chief Secretary and interim political leader of the Tobago People’s Party (TPP) Farley Augustine to join forces with him to serve the people of the island.

He made the call on Monday during a news conference at the PDP’s headquarters, Port Mall, Scarborough.

Duke said there is a school of thought held by “a few troubled people” that he does not want peace. But he said nothing could be further from the truth.

To this end, Duke said, he has written to Augustine calling for reconciliation.

Augustine and the other majority members of the THA used to be part of Duke's PDP, but first resigned from the party in December last year and became independents, then formed the TPP.

“I want to say part of the way forward is to write a letter, which I did, to Farley, for us to reconcile our differences. Put it aside and put Tobago first,” he said.

Duke said there is no way that “that thing” (the Tobago People’s Party) can defeat the PNM.“Tobago wants to see us work together for the common good.”